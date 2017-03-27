TRC Track results

FAIRMONT – The South Columbus boys and Whiteville girls came away with first-place finishes in team standings in a Three Rivers Conference track and field meet on Thursday.

In the boys division, South Columbus came away with 79.6 points, followed by Whiteville with 72, South Robeson with 45 and Fairmont with 42.4 In the girls division, Whiteville rolled up 92 points, followed by South Columbus with 72, South Robeson with 45 and Fairmont with 26.

The South Columbus boys took first places in the 4×800 relay and 4×100 relay events. Ethan Gore won the 800-meter run for the Stallions while Zach McKoy, Jauan Frink, and Kyle Stanley tied for first in the high jump.

The Whiteville girls got first places from Aisianae Jacobs in the 100-meter hurdles, Marquasia Smith in the 400-meter dash, Zoriah McDonald in the 300-meter hurdles, and in both the 4×800, 4×200 and 4×400 relays. Daedra Pollard won the shot put.

First places for the Whiteville boys team were turned in by Tony Grimes in the 110 and 300 meter hurdles, Zachary Hatch in the 1600 and 3200 meter runs, and Quintin Smith in the 200-meter dash.

RED SPRINGS- East Columbus High School’s Kelsey Carroll took first places in the girls 1600 and 3200 meter runs to pace Columbus County athletes in a Three Rivers Conference track and field meet. The meet also included teams from West Columbus, St. Pauls, Red Springs and host Fairmont.

Also getting first places for East Columbus were Andrew Robinson in the boys 3200 and Zenus Ward in the boys triple jump.

West Columbus’ Skylar Ritchart claimed a first-place finish in the high jump.