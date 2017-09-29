TRC Volleyball recap

South Columbus defeated West Columbus 3-1 in a home TRC match with scores of 25-13, 25-27, 25-13 and 25-15. The second set loss was just the third the Stallions have been dealt in conference play. The South Columbus JV won 2-0 to remain undefeated in Conference play. They are 12-0 in Conference play and 13-3 overall.

Whiteville remained one match back of South Columbus with a 3-0 win over South Robeson. Set scores were 25-10, 25-15 and 25-19. Hannah Hewett dished out 18 assists and served two aces for Whiteville. South Robeson won the junior varsity match with set scores of 17-25, 25-22, 15-13.

East Columbus fell to West Bladen 3-2. The Knights edged the Gators 16-14 in the deciding fifth set. East Columbus swept the JV contest with identical set scores of 25-20.

TRC Volleyball Standings

South Columbus 12-0

Whiteville 11-1

Fairmont 9-2*

East Columbus (1A) 6-6

Red Springs 5-6*

West Bladen 5-7

South Robeson (1A) 3-8*

West Columbus (1A) 3-9

East Bladen 2-9*

St. Pauls 1-9**

*Team has unreported result(s).