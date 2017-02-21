Trojan girls, Tiger boys claim titles

Columbus County Middle School B-League play ended Monday. The Chadbourn Tiger boys and Acme-Delco girls hold the top spots in their respective divisions.

Acme-Delco girls’ 34-13 win over Evergreen gave the Trojans a 5-1 league mark and the girls’ title. The Acme-Delco boys also defeated Evergreen 49-28.

Chadbourn’s boys came out on fire at Cerro Gordo, holding a 19-2 lead after one quarter. The Tigers went on to a victory. Chadbourn finishes B-league play undefeated. The Chadbourn girls were looking for revenge against the Stingers. Cerro Gordo’s girls had upset the Tigers 13-9 earlier this season. Chadbourn pulled away at the end to earn a 19-12 victory and finish league play 4-2.

Central’s girls and boys continued their march towards undefeated seasons. The Hornet girls defeated Nakina 43-13 behind 24 points from I’Reona Johnson. Aaliyah Childress scored 10 points for Nakina. Antonio McFadden collected 18 points and Wendell Smith contributed 13 to Central’s 66-30 win in the boys game. Jackson McPherson scored 24 points for Nakina.

Hallsboro swept two games from Nakina. The Hallsboro girls won 25-7 and the Tiger boys garnered a 54-25 victory.

A-League regular season play continues through February 27.