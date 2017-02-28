Trojans top Vikings in baseball opener

West Brunswick broke a two-all tie with single runs in the final three innings to take a 5-2 win over West Columbus in the season opener for both teams.

The Trojans scored two unearned runs in the first inning. West Columbus starting pitcher, C.J. Coleman, then retired 12 of the next 13 batters. His Viking teammates tied the score n the second frame. Jerry Locklear smashed a solo home run to straight away centerfield. Cody Benton was hit by a pitch. Cody Ritchart reached on an infield single. Benton scored the tying run when the catcher threw wildly past third base on his steal attempt.

West Brunswick regained the lead, 3-2, on a bases-loaded walk in the fifth. Coleman escaped further damage by striking out the Trojans’ fourth and fifth place batters to end the inning. West Brunswick added single runs in the sixth and seventh against Viking reliever Dawson Elliott to make the final tally 5-2.

Jerry Locklear added a double to his home run for West Columbus. Cody Ritchart and Noah Horton collected the Vikings other hits. C. J. Coleman allowed three hits and three runs in five innings, but only one earned run. He struck out eight, walked three and hit one batter.

South Columbus exploded for 10 runs in the sixth inning to down Marion, SC 18-2. The Stallions pounded out 17 hits, stole 11 bases and took advantage of 10 Swamp Fox errors and eight walks.

West Columbus traveled to South Brunswick Tuesday and South Columbus visited Loris, SC