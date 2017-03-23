Troy closes season with with big scoring effort

Raleigh native Demetrius Troy, who has strong family connections in Whiteville, closed out his sophomore season on the UNC-Greensboro basketball team with a big scoring night on March 15.

Troy, the grandson of Harold and Evelyn Troy of Whiteville, connected on four 3-point shots in the first half and finished with 14 points as the Spartans fell to Syracuse 90-77 in the opening round of National Invitation Tournament at Syracuse’s Carrier Dome.

Troy’s first-half shooting kept Coach Wes Miller’s UNCG squad close through the first half before Syracuse pulled away in the second half.

The game came in the wake of statements made by longtime Syracuse head coach Jim Boeheim, who said holding this year’s ACC Tournament in Brooklyn instead of the Greensboro Coliseum was a move he welcomed.

“There is no value playing in Greensboro. None,” was a remark made by Boeheim, whose Orangemen squad was eliminated in the first round of the ACC Tournament at Brooklyn.

UNCG plays the majority of its home games at Greensboro Coliseum, which has played host to the ACC Tournament numerous times over the past 50 years.

Troy, who was a high-school sensation at Raleigh’s Word of God Christian Academy, had a commendable sophomore season for the Spartans.

The son of Gene and Lesley Troy played in 34 of UNC-G’s 35 games this season as the Spartans posted a 25-10 record, including a tie with Furman and East Tennessee for the Southern Conference regular-season championship.

Playing mainly off the bench, he averaged 6.9 points per game and connected on .417 of his shooting attempts from the field. He also hit .758 percent of his attempts from the foul line and closed the year with 117 assists. He also came up with 36 steals.