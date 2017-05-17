Tuesday 3rd round playoff results

Heartbreak, elation, disappointment and business as usual characterized Tuesday’s third round softball and baseball playoff action.

Taylor Turbeville’s homer pulled South Columbus into a tie with top-seed South Granville in the top of the seventh inning only to have the Vikings answer with a walk-off single and 5-4 win in the 2A softball playoffs. South Granville had jumped out to a quick 3-0 first inning lead before the Stallions battled back to tie the score.

East Columbus softball may wish the NCHSAA had let sleeping Wolves lie! Whiteville and East Columbus had agreed to play their third round game on Wednesday after Whiteville’s 500+ mile round trip to Camden County on Monday evening resulted in a victory. The NCHSAA stepped in and negated that decision, saying the game would be played on Tuesday. Kourtney Grainger picked up where she left off at Camden (ninth inning home run) with a first inning two-run homer to give Whiteville a lead they would not relinquish. Sage McLelland’s three-run dinger sparked a four-run second and Whiteville went on to an 11-1 win.

It is often said in sports that it is difficult to beat a good team three times. East Columbus had won both regular season softball contests between the two schools. Whiteville will travel to Princeton Friday for fourth round action beginning at 6 p.m.

Whiteville baseball advanced to the fourth round by defeating Riverside 5-0. The game featured two Whiteville runners put out at home and two Riverside runners out trying to advance to third base. Cameron Cartrette and Dylan Hamilton had two hits and one RBI each. Will Hinson also drove in a run with a single and had a key defensive play. Dylan Lawson started on the mound and pitched into the fifth, allowing just three hits, one walk while striking out two. Mackenzie Gore came on in relief, striking out five to earn the save.

Whiteville will return to the Williamston area Friday to take on top-seeded Bear Grass Charter at 7 p.m.