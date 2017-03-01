Tuesday action features final frame fireworks

BASEBALL

Three Columbus County varsity baseball teams took to the diamond Tuesday. All three games were determined in the games’ final at-bat.

East Columbus and Trask were locked in a scoreless tie at Rocky Point until the top of the seventh inning. The Gators exploded for 12 runs, more than enough to withstand a two-run surge by the Titans in the bottom of the frame to take a 12-2 victory. The contest was the season-opener for both teams.

South Columbus led South Carolina rival Loris 4-1 until the bottom of the sixth. Loris scored three times to tie the score at four. The Stallions responded with seven runs in the top of the seventh to claim an 11-4 win. Senior southpaw Devan Penny recorded the final four outs to earn the win for South. The Stallions are now 2-0.

West Columbus traveled to South Brunswick. The Cougars pushed across a run in the bottom of the sixth to take a 1-0 lead. The Vikings battled back with three runs in the top of the seventh. To Viking fans chagrin, the Cougars plated three runs of their own in their final at-bat to pull out a 4-3 win. West Columbus falls to 0-2 after losses to Brunswick County 3A schools.

SOFTBALL

There was no drama in the East Columbus softball opener. The Gators led Trask 7-0 entering the final inning. East tacked on seven more runs to lead 14-0 before securing a 14-2 win.

GIRLS SOCCER

East Bladen and West Brunswick were not gracious guests, downing hosts West Columbus and Whiteville in their girls soccer season openers.

Despite playing the majority of the first half in Viking territory, East Bladen was held without a goal and the match was scoreless. The Eagles wasted little time in the second half getting on the board, scoring less than two minutes in. they added a second goal seven minutes later. The final East Bladen goal came at eh midpoint of the period.

West Columbus avoided the shutout with a goal in the final minute by Lexi Bowen. Viking goalie Peyton Sasser turned away 15 East Bladen shots.

West Brunswick scored three first half goals and added two more scores in the second period to defeat Whiteville 5-0.