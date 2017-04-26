Tuesday action sparse, but significant

Wet grounds prevented most high school sports action from taking place Tuesday. However, three significant events did take place.

South Columbus, the dominant golf team in the regular season, continued that domination with a 24-stroke margin over runner-up Whiteville in the Three Rivers Conference golf tourney held at Fairmont Golf Club. The match was scheduled for Monday at Diamondback, but postponed due to rain. Whiteville claimed its first second place by edging Fairmont 357 to 358. Fairmont’s Zack Parker was the medalist with a one-under par 71. Parks r bodied the final two holes to edge South Columbus’ Anthony Cartrette by two strokes. The Stallions Landon Rising finished third with a 79. South’s Wesley Bryant and Whiteville’s Matt Townsend each shot 82 to tie for fourth.

South Columbus has qualified for the 2A Mideast Regional held at Vineyard Golf at White Lake May 1. Whiteville qualifies for the 1A Mideast tournament held May 1 at the Goldsboro Municipal Golf Club.

Whiteville Boys Tennis secured a second-place conference finish and more importantly, the number one, 1A playoff seed from the TRC with a 7-2 win over Red Springs. Whiteville is now 8-3 with just today’s (Wednesday) final regular season match against undefeated South Columbus remaining. Shane Nairn, Gavin McPherson and Tyler Floyd earned singles points for the Wolfpack. Antoine Gamble and Logan Hester were victorious at number two doubles. Red Springs forfeited numbers five and six singles and number three doubles.

Red Springs became the “fly in the ointment” of Thursday’s Girls Soccer rematch between Whiteville and West Columbus. Red Springs outscored the Vikings 3-1 in the second half to take a 4-3 victory and end West’s seven-game winning streak. Red Springs’ Viridiana Tapia scored thrice, twice on penalty kicks to lead the Red Devils. West Columbus is now 11-4 overall and 5-2 in conference action.

A Whiteville win on Thursday would secure the Wolfpack’s fourth consecutive Three Rivers Girls Soccer championship.