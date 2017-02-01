Tuesday Hallsboro Invitational results

Tuesday’s opener between Nakina and Williams found points hard to come by. Nakina prevailed 11-7. Alexus Jordan led Nakina with five points. Reid Fowler had three points for Williams.

Hallsboro’s girls defeated Evergreen 36-11. Tiger coach Jason Nance constantly made five player substitutions leading to balanced scoring for Hallsboro. Jnai Watson led the Tigers with eight points. Alanna Deal, Alexis Jacobs and Kylie Moore each scored six points. Makayla Wright led Evergreen with five points.

Williams scored the first points in their game against Chadbourn’s boys, but the joy was short-lived as Chadbourn won 52-13. A 14-0 run by Chadbourn to end the second period broke open a five-point game. Brandis Kelly scored 17 points for the Tigers. Jadakiss Baker added eight. Riley Gore was the Aggies top scorer with eight points.

Hallsboro’s boys finished up Tuesday play with a 45-23 win over Evergreen. Jamar Williams scored 12 points for Hallsboro. Jerome Beck contributed seven. Tay Ward was the scoring leader for Evergreen with eight points.

The tournament runs through Friday. Scores from each round can be found at nrcolumbus.com/sports.