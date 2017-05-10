Tuesday playoff results

The score remained the same in the third meeting between the Whiteville and East Columbus Boys Tennis teams. This meeting win the second round of the 1A East playoffs. The teams had split regular season matches by scores of 5-4. 5-4 was the final tally from Tuesday with Whiteville taking the win to advance to the third round.

Gavin McPherson, Tanner Hester, and Bridger Warlick took singles victories for the Wolfpack. The Wolfpack doubles teams of Antoine Gamble/ Logan Hester and Tyler Floyd/Tanner Hester earned wins to clinch the match for Whiteville.

Whiteville will face top-seeded Raleigh Charter (17-0) Monday in round three.

Whiteville Girls Soccer defeated Pender 7-0 in first round action. Logan Schultz collected three goals for Whiteville. Jennifer Stocks added two scores. Lauren DiMuzio and Olivia Smith scored one goal each. Alexis Gore contributed two assists. DiMuzio, Olivia Smith and Riley Lanier added one assist apiece.

Whiteville will host Voyager Academy in round two. The date and time are to be determined.

South Columbus traveled to Bunn and came away with a 7-4 first round 2A baseball win. Jay Wright had three hits including a solo home run. Riley Wilson contributed a two-run single.Robby Spencer’s two-run double in the seventh gave the Stallions some breathing room after Bunn had closed to 5-4 after six innings. Jacob Gore had two hits and one run batted in. Mason Miller contributed two hits. Devan Penny pitched six innings to earn the win. Landon Stocks pitched the seventh for South and struck out two batters.

The Stallions will next face the winner of the Greene Central at Randleman game.

East Columbus gave Riverside a battle but eventually fell 7-3. The Gators led 3-2 entering the bottom of the fifth, but Riverside scored three runs in the fifth and two more unearned runs in the sixth to take the win. Kaleb Coleman had two hits for East Columbus and one RBI. Cyrus Jacobs singled and drove in two runs. jam eon Brown double and scored. Kenji Bowen walked twice and scored twice for East.

Jake Harwood doubled twice and tripled to lead Whiteville’s offense in a 13-0 win over Cape Hatteras in first round 1A baseball action. Three Whiteville pitchers, Brooks Baldwin, Dylan Lawson and Lincoln Ransom combined on a five inning no-hitter, facing the minimum 15 batters. A first inning walk was erased by a double play.

Whiteville awaits the winner of the game between Lakewood and Camden County.

South Columbus softball trailed Roanoke Rapids 2-0 entering the bottom the fifth inning. The Stallions exploded for five runs. they added two more in the sixth for a 7-2 win. Hailey Sarvis and Taylor Turbeville each had two-run singles in the Stallion fifth. Madison Spencer also contributed a RBI base hit. Carson Powell had two hits for South. Anna Caroline Suggs allowed one hit and struck out five to earn the win.

South Columbus will host the winner of Wednesday’s Franklinton at Greene Central game in round two.