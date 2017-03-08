Tuesday Soccer, Tennis

South Columbus 2 Pender 0

South Columbus improved to 3-1 in non-conference play with a 2-0 victory over Pender. The match was scoreless at halftime. “We did a much better job in the second half of controlling the match” Coach Andrew Rice said. We were able to hit our marks and link our passes in the second period.”

Mary Katherine Zokal broke free from two defenders and scored the Stallions first goal with 18 minutes remaining. Kaylei Simmons earned a penalty kick, which Turner Simmons converted for the final score.

West Brunswick 4 Whiteville 1

Whiteville traveled to West Brunswick. West Brunswick scored twice in each half to take a 4-1 victory. Morgan Rasberry scored the lone Wolfpack goal with an assist from Riley Lanier.

Whiteville will host South Brunswick Thursday in a junior varsity/varsity doubleheader beginning at 5 pm.

Lumberton 8 West Columbus 1

The Vikings fell at the 4 A Pirates. Divine Hope partnered with Aaron Elkins to win in doubles for West Columbus.