Tuesday Sports Report

Volleyball

South Columbus 3 West Columbus 0 at West Columbus

South Columbus defeated West Columbus 3-0 in a Three Rivers Conference match at Cerro Gordo by scores of 25-23, 25-9 and 25-19. For South Columbus, Anna Caroline Suggs had six kills and three aces, Hailey Rising had four kills, two blocks and six aces, Makayla Wright had three kills, Charlotte Gore had three blocks and Sarah Faulk had two kills. The South Columbus JV won 2-0 with scores of 25-15 and 25-16.

Whiteville 3 South Robeson 0 at Whiteville

Whiteville maintained pace with the Stallions and Fairmont at the top of the league with a 3-0 win over previously unbeaten South Robeson. Set scores were 25-9, 25-7, 25-9. The Wolfpack junior varsity also swept the Mustangs by scores of 25-15, 25-18. Whiteville travels to Fairmont for a key TRC match Thursday.

East Columbus 3 West Bladen 0 at West Bladen

East Columbus traveled to West Bladen and came away with a 3-0 win. Scores were 25-18, 25-18, 25-11. East Columbus won the junior varsity contest 2-0 by scores of 25-7, 25-7.

TRC Volleyball Standings

Fairmont 3-0

South Columbus 3-0

Whiteville 3-0

East Columbus 2-1

Red Springs 2-1

South Robeson 2-1

East Bladen 0-3

St. Pauls 0-3

West Bladen 0-3

West Columbus 0-3

Boys Soccer

South Columbus and West Columbus Boys Soccer squads each played a tough opponent on the road Tuesday. The Stallions traveled to West Brunswick and the Vikings visited Pender. Both Columbus County teams trailed just 1-0 at half time. However, neither could produce a goal resulting in West Brunswick defeating South Columbus 3-0 and Pender topping West Columbus 4-0. Three Rivers Conference play begins September 11.

Girls Tennis

South Columbus 9 at West Columbus 0 at West Columbus

Despite the 9-0 score, West Columbus put up a good battle against the Stallions. Elizabeth Koonce won #2 singles 9-8 (7-2) over Baylee Haynes. Madison Holt edged Jessica Griffin 9-7. Mary Grayson Koonce and Scarlett Cartrette held off Haynes and Griffin 8-6 in #1 doubles. Mary Grayson Koonce, Scarlett Cartrette,, Ireland Lewis and Laiken Sutherland earned singles wins. Holt and Lewis, Sutherland and Kaylee Buffkin won in doubles. See photos from the match below.

West Bladen 6 East Columbus 3 at West Bladen

Three set wins in #3 and #4 singles were enough to edge West Bladen past East Columbus in girls tennis. West Bladen’s Autumn Brisson defeated Olivia Rogers 4-6, 7-6 (7-5) 11-9 in a two hour, 33 minute marathon in #3 singles. Alyssa Smith defeated the Gators’ Cori Bordeaux 4-6, 6-4, 10-4 to earn the Knights a point in #4 singles. The Gators’ Sessions sisters, Graceanna and Sealey, won #1 doubles 6-4, 5-7, 7-3. Sealey Sessions also won at #2 singles.

Whiteville 9 South Robeson 0 at Whiteville

The Wolfpack dropped just three points in singles and none in doubles to defeat South Robeson. The Mustangs are fielding a squad this season after a two-year absence. Whiteville will host South Columbus today (Wednesday) with a share of first place at stake. Cailin Baldwin, Lindsey Dowless, Bailey Barnhill, Ally Lovett, Elizabeth Morris and Kenssie Higgins all won in singles. Baldwin and Barnhill, Dowless and Lovett, Elizabeth Morris and Morris were doubles winners.