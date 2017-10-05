Tuesday, Wednesday high school highlights

It was “Pink Out Night” for Whiteville Volleyball and it picked up a key TRC Volleyball win, sweeping Fairmont 3-0 to solidify its grip on second place in the conference. South Columbus remained undefeated, beating St. Pauls 3-0. East Columbus defeated Red Springs 3-1 to keep control of the top 1A seed. West Columbus won the first two sets over East bladen, but the Eagles came back to take the final three for the win. South Columbus, Whiteville and East columbus junior varsity all were victorious.

Whiteville Girls Tennis picked up two wins versus Fairmont by 6-3 scores. Whiteville is 13-4 and ends regular season play today (Thursday) by hosting West Bladen. Coach Serena Smith’s Wolfpack await a decision by the NCHSAA on how the current 32-team bracket will be changed to accommodate 35 automatic 2A qualifiers. The Wolfpack could earn a win card playoff spot if the decision is made to expand the playoff field. East Columbus dropped its suspended match with Red Springs 6-3, but bounced back to win the regularly scheduled match 5-4. East Columbus fell to South Columbus 8-1 Wednesday to finish regular season play 11-7. The Gators have clinched the single automatic 1A bid from the conference. West Columbus edged East Bladen 5-4 with wins at #3 – #6 singles and #3 doubles. The Vikings’ six wins this season are more than the previous three seasons combined. South Columbus swept St.Pauls 9-0 to remain undefeated heading into next Tuesday’s showdown with West Bladen.

Cirilo Gonzalez scored the match’s lone goal to help Whiteville defeat West Columbus 1-0 in Boys Soccer. Ethan Bass assisted on Gonzalez second-half goal to keep Whiteville one game behind East Bladen in the TRC. East Columbus and Red Springs ended in a two-all tie. Alex Alvarado (assisted by Adrian Lopez) and Adrian Lopez (unassisted) scored first half goals for the Gators to match the Red Springs scoring output. Neither team scored in the second half nor the two overtimes to end in the tie. Alex Ellis had nine saves in goal for East Columbus. South Columbus fell to West Bladen 4-1.