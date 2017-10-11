Turmoil at the top of Three Rivers

The last Three Rivers Conference Volleyball loss by South Columbus was September 6, 2014 to Fairmont, until Tuesday. Fairmont defeated the Stallions in five sets to hand David Marlowe’s squad its first loss in 51 conference matches. The Fairmont victory keeps its hopes alive of an automatic 2A playoff bid and pulls Whiteville within one-half game of South Columbus for the league’s top spot. Whiteville travels to Red Springs today (Wednesday) to take on an always dangerous Red Devils team.

East Columbus defeated South Robeson 3-1. One more Gator win or South Robeson loss will give East Columbus the TRC’s automatic 1A bid.

South Columbus and East Columbus each swept its junior varsity matches to remain tied at 14-1 in conference play.

South Columbus Girls Tennis was one point away from clinching the 2017 Three Rivers championship. The Stallions led West Bladen 4-2 after singles play on September 14. The match was suspended at that point due to rain. When play resumed Tuesday afternoon prior to the regularly scheduled match (which had been rescheduled twice) West Bladen swept doubles play for a 5-4 win. Weather again interrupted play and the regularly scheduled match was postponed until Saturday morning at 8 a.m. Both teams are now 16-1, so it is “winner-take-all” for the TRC championship Saturday.

In the mean time, the 1A (at West Columbus) and 2A (at West Bladen) singles and doubles tournaments are scheduled to start today (Wednesday). The 1A will be completed in one day, while the 2A will be a two-day event.