Typical Tuesday

Tuesdays and Thursdays are usually the busiest scholastic sports days in Columbus County. Yesterday was no exception. Middle school football and volleyball, high school volleyball and girls tennis all were played. No real surprises were present in any of the results.

The two “best looking” football teams from last week’s middle school jamboree met in Whiteville. Acme-Delco and Central were tied 14 all at halftime. Central pulled away in the second half for a 28-16 win. Shaheem Shipman ran for two touchdowns. EJ McCloud and Zion Wilson contributed a touchdown and two-point conversion each.

The Tabor City Eagles placed its name in the hat as a contender with a 28-14 win over Hallsboro. Daveaun Vereen scored four touchdowns for Tabor City. Tabor City travels to Central next Tuesday.

West Columbus opened its season with a 14-6 victory over Williams Township.

Acme-Delco Girls Soccer defeated Chadbourn 3-0. The contest was originally scheduled for September 7. Aziyah Patrick, Trina Roberts and Evelin Tapia Martinez scored goals for the Trojans.

South Columbus, Whiteville and Fairmont all swept in volleyball to remain one, two and three in the TRC standings. The wins were over East Blaen, East Columbus and West Columbus respectively. The Stallions and Golden Tornadoes junior varsity teams also won. The East Columbus JVs defeat of Whiteville included a 31-29 win in the first set.

South Columbus Girls Tennis continued to roll with a 9-0 win over East Bladen. The Stallions are now 13-0. Whiteville defeated East Columbus 6-3. Fairmont topped West Columbus by the same 6-3 score.