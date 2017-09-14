Unusually busy Wednesday in high school sports

Three Rivers Conference Boys Soccer matches are scheduled for Wednesdays, but two tennis matches and one volleyball were rescheduled for the “off” day. The Three Rivers Boys Soccer finally got underway, as Monday’s matches were rained out. The initial Three Rivers Cross Country event took place in Lumberton.

BOYS SOCCER

East Bladen announced its entry into the TRC with a 9-0 mercy rule shortened win against South Columbus. The Eagles, favored by many to win the conference, led 8-0 at the half, adding a goal with 28 minutes left in the second half to end the contest.

Whiteville and Red Springs were tied at one-all at intermission. Vann Ciamillo scored for Whiteville with an assist from freshman Cirilo Gonzalez. Francis Rodriguez scored for Red Springs to forge the halftime deadlock. In the second half, Gonzalez scored what turned out to the game-winning goal with an assist from Ethan Bass. Bass added a third Wolfpack goal assisted by Christian Slater. Brooks Baldwin had five saves in goal. The Wolfpack has won three in a row since dropping its first four matches.

St. Pauls led host East Columbus 2-0 at halftime. The Bulldogs outscored the Gators 3-2 in the second half for a 5-2 win. Alex Alvarado scored both East Columbus goals. Adrian Lopez assisted on one of the goals. Goalie Alex Ellis contributed nine saves.

West Bladen jumped out to a 4-1 halftime lead at West Columbus. The Knights scored once in the second half, holding the Vikings scoreless for a 5-1 win.

GIRLS TENNIS

South Columbus tuned up for its battle of undefeateds with West Bladen by downing South Robeson 9-0. Coach Brett Burroughs played his top six in singles, but used lower-seeded players to sweep the doubles as well. Savannah Williamson and Vanessa Faulk won #1 doubles. Christa Formyduval and McKenzie Gore won #2 doubles. Savannah-Grace Jones paired with Maddie Todd to win #3 doubles. South Robeson is fielding a Girls Tennis team for the first time since 2014.

Red Springs earned wins at numbers 1, 2, 4 and 5 singles and numbers 2 and 3 doubles to defeat West Columbus 6-3.

VOLLEYBALL

In a match scheduled for Thursday, but moved up a day due to a West Bladen conflict, South Columbus was not deterred. The Stallions took a 3-0 over the Knights to remain unbeaten in TRC play. The scores were 25-19, 25-17 and 25-12. This was the first time the Stallions had faced West Bladen in five years . Anna Caroline Suggs had 10 kills, four aces and a block. Sarah Faulk had five kills. Haley Rising had four kills and three aces, Makalya Wright and Cailia Turbeville had four kills each. Charlotte Gore had blocks blocks and a kill. Roxy Bryant had four aces and Alexis Suggs added two aces. The Lady Stallions are now 8-0 in Three Rivers Conference play and 9-1 overall. The South Columbus JV remained undefeated in Three Rivers Conference play with a 2-0 victory. The scores were 25-16 and 25-16. They are 8-0 in Conference play and 9-1 overall. South Columbus will host Scotland Monday and Whiteville Tuesday.

CROSS COUNTRY

Whiteville’s girls dominated the three-team field with finishes of first, second, third and fourth places in the event held at Luther Britt Park in Lumberton. Hannah Duncan led the way for the Wolfpack girls with a time of 26:44. Fatima Reyes was second, Alex Bellamy third and AJ Jamison fourth.

Fairmont’s boys placed four runners in the top six to “run” away with the boys win. Zach Hatch led Whiteville with a time of 23:00, good enough for a 10th place finish in the four-team meet. The Wolfpack’s Bryce Faircloth finished 11th.

Complete results and times can be found by clicking here, http://nc.milesplit.com/meets/290964/results/539364/raw#.Wbq17jtluzA. Whiteville will host a meet Monday, September 25 at Whiteville Country Club.