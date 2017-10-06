Upsets? and other news

Some people become upset when a victory by their team is called an upset. The definition of a sports’ upset is “an unexpected result”. Both current and historical records are used to make the determination. Using both as a measuring stick, there were two upsets in Columbus County high school sports Thursday. How big the upset was depends on your zip code.

History indicated the West Bladen at Whiteville Girls Tennis match would be competitive. The results from the current season indicated Whiteville faced a tall task against the undefeated Knights. West Bladen defeated Whiteville earlier this season in Dublin by a 7-2 score. Thursday, Whiteville scored wins in numbers two, three and five singles. The clinchers were 9-7 wins in numbers one and two doubles. Whiteville completes the regular season with a record of 14-4 and is waiting to see if the updated 2A dual team playoff bracket will have any wild card slots. South Columbus and West Bladen have clinched the two automatic playoff bids.

East Columbus JV Volleyball defeated South Columbus 2-0. It was close, with set scores of 25-22 and 25-23. This ended a 27-match, conference, winning streak for the Stallions. South had defeated the Gators at East Columbus earlier this season in three sets. The South Columbus varsity swept the Gators 3-0.

Upset took on a different meaning for West Columbus Volleyball this week. Don’t blame Coach Heather McPherson if she downed an entire bottle of Pepto Bismol. The Vikings held leads in both contests this week before losing in five sets. Thursday’s loss was to St. Pauls.

Whiteville woke up after dropping the first set to West Bladen 25-19. A 25-5 win in set two restored order and the Wolfpack won sets three and four by scores of 25-13. The Whiteville junior varsity also dropped its first set before winning 2-1.

South Columbus traveled to Red Springs for a boys soccer contest. It was all Red Springs as it defeated the Stallions 9-1. Anthony Best scored the goal for South columbus