Viking girls spring TRC first round upset

Tah’nijah McKoy continued with her high percentage free throw shooting, catapulting West Columbus to a 43-36 victory over Whiteville in Three Rivers Conference girls first round play. McCoy scored 18 points for West including seven of eight from the charity stripe. The Vikings’ win was the only case of a lower-seed winning on a higher-seeds’ home court in first round action.

The Whiteville boys had no trouble with East Columbus, winning 75-48. The Gator boys probably needed to win the tournament to qualify for the playoffs. The top-seed East Columbus girls downed South Robeson 52-34.

South Columbus’ girls and boys were both defeated in round one. The girls lost 57-41 at Fairmont. The Stallion boys made a run at the end of their game at Red Springs, but fell 51-47. South’s girls are still looking to gain an at-large playoff bid.

West Columbus’s boys dropped a 71-57 decision to St. Pauls likely ending the Vikings season.

Top-seeded Fairmont’s boys defeated South Robeson 84-50. The Golden Tornadoes welcomed Jarique Moore back onto the court. Moore, a starter for Fairmont earlier in the season, had missed the final weeks of conference play with an injury. Red Springs second-seed girls team eliminated St. Pauls 69-25.

Thursday’s semifinals will be played at South Columbus. The schedule follows.

4 p.m. Girls, #6 West Columbus vs #2 Red Springs

5:30 p.m. Boys, #3 St. Pauls vs #2 Whiteville

7 p.m. Girls, #4 Fairmont vs #1 East Columbus

8:30 p.m. Boys, #4 Red Springs vs #1 Fairmont