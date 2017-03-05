Viking softball streak ends, Gators, Pack win

Long-suffering West Columbus softball fans may see a light at the end of the tunnel! The Vikings season-opening, 8-1 win at East Bladen Friday broke a 37-game losing streak. A five-run sixth inning broke open a 3-1 game. The streak information is based on scores from MaxPreps.

The Vikings first-year coach, John Browning, rode the pitching of freshman Leah Floyd and a 12-hit attack to victory. Floyd struck out 13, walked none and gave up six hits in the complete game performance. Sophomore Kristen Meares was three for three with two doubles and five runs batted in. Fellow 10th-graders Emily Britt, Hailey McKeithan and Floyd contributed two hits apiece. Senior Larramie Whitehead collected two hits and scored three runs. West Columbus opens TRC play at Whiteville on Tuesday.

East Columbus softball drops Scotland

Trailing 6-5 entering the top of the seventh, East Columbus scored three times to defeat 4A Scotland County 8-6. The Gators were down to their last strike before rallying.

East Columbus runners reached base in the seventh on a single and walk. With two outs and two strikes on Lauren Smith, Smith beat out a grounder to the first baseman. The call was disputed by the Scotland coach, but stood after the umpires conferred. East scored on the play to tie the contest at six each. Diamond Porter then doubled scoring the go-ahead runs, but was out trying to stretch the hit into a triple.

The Gators retired Scotland in the bottom of the seventh to clinch the win. Lauren Smith pitched two innings of scoreless relief to pick up the victory. Diamond Porter was thrre for four including the key seventh inning double. Arianna Daniels collected two double and two RBIs. Kelsey Carroll contributed two doubles and Kaleigh Patrick added two hits.

Friday, East Columbus topped Trask 13-2 to improve to 3-0. The Gators open conference play at South Columbus on Tuesday. The Stallions have yet to play, but faced Scotland County in a doubleheader Monday.

Wolfpack top Knights in eight

Junior Ivy Hayes singled in the winning run in the bottom of the eighth inning to give Whiteville a 2-1 victory over West Bladen. Hayes also was the winning pitcher, scattering five hits over eight innings and striking out 12.

Each team scored once in the first inning before the game settled into a defensive duel. Raeganne Sholar led off the Whiteville first with a single and eventually scored, but that was all the offense the Wolfpack could muster until their final at bat. The contest was the season opener for Whiteville.