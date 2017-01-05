Vikings sweep highlights Tuesday action

No one can recall the last time West Columbus basketball teams swept a Three Rivers Conference opponent. Mark January 3, 2017 on your calendar so the next time asked you will know the date.The Vikings defeated South Robeson in junior varsity and varsity girls and boys contests.

The Viking girls got off to a hot start with 21 first-quarter points. South Robeson closed the margin to single digits once in the third quarter before West pulled away for the 52-37 victory. The 52 points scored was the highest output for a WC girls team in conference play in more than 10 seasons. Tah’nijah McKoy led West with 16 points. Raeana Goodman added 13.

West Columbus boys trailed 14-7 after eight minutes of play. An 11-1 spurt from the 2:40 to 1:06 mark son the clock gave the Vikings a 26-21 halftime lead. The spurt was sparked by the defense of Jonathan Jones and scoring of Tayvon Tyler and Dalijuwan Willis. Vonzell McCollum’s three consecutive three-point field goals extended the lead to 37-27 in the third before the Mustangs rallied to close within two at 41-39. Baskets by Jones, Willis and Dejour Smith moved the Viking lead to 47-42 after three quarters. South Robeson experienced a cold-shooting fourth period, scoring just four points, while the Vikings tallied 18. Tyson Washington’s three-pointer with seconds remaining was the icing on the cake for a night of Viking basketball success in Cerro Gordo. E.J. Miller led West with 17 points, 13 in the second half. Willis added 12. Tyler and McCollum contributed 11 each. Willis and Tyler scored 17 of the Vikings’ 19 second quarter points.

The West Columbus JV girls limited South Robeson to six points in the final three quarters to take a 28-14 win. Tyarna Braddy scored a dozen points for the Vikings. The Viking jayvee boys dominated second and third period play in route to a 42-35 win. Tyquawn Johnson scored 11 points for West.

Charity Powell is averaging a triple-double for the East Columbus girls basketball team this season. She did not hurt those statistics in the Gators 66-28 win over Whiteville. Powell scored 34 points, pulled down 17 rebounds and handed out 10 assists in the victory. The contest was completed with a running clock after East obtained a 40-point lead in the third quarter. Tia Campbell contributed 16 points and Shynicquel Watson added 10.

Whiteville’s boys jumped out to an early 5-0 lead and never trailed in defeating East Columbus 60-50 despite 29 points by the Gators’ Alex Moore. Moore scored 13 of his points in the final period.

East Columbus won the boys jayvee contest 34-33.

South Columbus girls coach Megan Storms should have recorded her halftime speech. After trailing 16-11 at halftime, including a three point second quarter, Storms squad put up 18 points in each of the final two periods to defeat St. Pauls 47-28. Caila Turbeville hit three three-pointers on her way to a 21-point night. Madison Spencer added 10 points.

Eight South Columbus players scored, but it wasn’t enough to defeat boys league-leader St. Pauls. The Bulldogs pulled away in the final stanza for a 46-35 win. The Stallions trailed 25-24 at halftime and 35-31 after three quarters. Mason Hewett and Shyquel Conyers shared scoring honors for South with seven points. Nathan Pineda returned to line up to add six.

St. Pauls swept the JV games. The Bulldog girls winning 25-24 and the boys 38-18.