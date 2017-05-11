Vikings assure no 1A repeat

West Columbus baseball in 2017 has been like a Whitman Sampler, you don’t know what you’re getting until you bite into it or in baseball terms, you get into the game. The defending state 1A champion, Cherryville, found they had taken a bite of the very good team the Vikings can be as West Columbus dominated the Ironmen from start to finish in a 6-0 victory.

Viking senior hurler, C.J. Coleman, allowed just four base runners on two singles and two walks. None of the four ever reached second base safely. Coleman only struck out one batter, but the Viking defense played flawlessly. A 4-6-3 double play in the bottom of the second to provided a big momentum boost. Dawson Elliott made a number of good plays in the outfield.

West Columbus took a 1-0 lead in the first. Coleman singled and eventually scored on Elliott’s RBI single. Jerry Locklear doubled to start the Viking second. Locklear scored on Tanner Hinson’s base hit to increase the lead to 2-0.

The Vikings had a chance to expand the lead in the third. Hunter Norris reached on an error and Gage Hammonds doubled. After an Ironmen pitching change, a strikeout and two infield ground outs kept West from adding to the lead.

In the top of the fifth Hunter Norris walked. Gage Hammonds bunt became a fielder’s choice as Norris was forced at second. Elliott walked and Cody Benton’s base hit loaded the bases. With two outs, a wild pitch allowed Hammonds to score making it 3-0.

Coleman helped himself with a good defensive play on a Cherryville bunt attempt leading off the sixth. The Vikings bought some insurance, three runs worth, in the seventh. Hammonds doubled, Elliott was intentionally walked before Cody Benton’s bunt forced Hammonds at third. After a fly out and wild pitch, Tanner Hinson doubled scoring Elliott and Cody Benton, increasing the lead to 5-0. Cole Benton’s single scored Hinson for a 6-0 lead.

Elliott’s good catch in center provided the bottom of the seventh’s first out. Two ground balls after coleman’s second walk ended the game.

Tanner Hinson collected two hits and drove in three runs. Gage Hammonds contributed two doubles. Elliott singled and walked twice. Jerry Locklear doubled, Cole Benton had an RBI single and Cody Benton and C.J Coleman also had hits.

West Columbus travels to West Montgomery (16-7) for a second round game Friday at 6 p.m. Three of West Montgomery’s losses have come to Richmond County (4-2 and 5-4) and Pinecrest (8-7).

West Columbus is 12-12. the Vikings were 7-1 in April, but lost to St. Pauls 2-1 and West Brunswick 4-0 in its final regular season games.