Vikings Boys Soccer breaks through

It was the 24th of September, an afternoon we hardly remember. That was the day West Columbus last claimed a Three Rivers Conference Boys Soccer victory. Until yesterday (Monday), as the Vikings struggles seemed so far away after defeating East Columbus 3-2. West took a 2-0 halftime lead and withstood a Gator second half rally to earn the win. West Columbus’ win keeps alive its hopes of obtaining an automatic playoff berth.

Whiteville downed county-rival South Columbus 5-1. Whiteville’s win combined with West Bladen’s 4-3, double-overtime loss to East Bladen gave the Wolfpack a two-match lead for second place in the TRC standings.

East Columbus Girls Tennis continued its march to the 1A playoffs with a 7-2 win over St. Pauls. South Columbus Volleyball improved to 14-3 overall with a 3-1 non-conference victory over Lumberton. The Stallions went on a 17-7 run to close out the fourth set and the match.

Hallsboro and Nakina played one of the closest matches of the middle school girls soccer season. Hallsboro scored a late goal in regulation to tie the match. The Tigers won with a 3-1 margin in penalty kicks after regulation time ended. Coach Larry Cigary’s team is 6-1.

Central rolled to a 9-0 win over a determined Evergreen team. Central Girls Soccer is not only undefeated this season, but have never lost a Girls Soccer match in school history. The Hornets are 7-0 this season.

Cerro Gordo topped Acme-Delco by a 3-0 score.