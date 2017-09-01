Vikings Soccer, Wolfpack Volleyball claim big wins on Thursday

If West Columbus Boys Soccer coach Marc Edge had popped the cork on a bottle of bubbly Thursday evening, it would be difficult to criticize him. His Vikings ended a 38-match losing streak with a 5-0 win over E. E. Smith. The Vikings last Boys Soccer victory came on August 19, 2015 against Purnell Swett. That was followed by a tie at West Bladen on August 27. Thursday match was called with just 1:30 gone in the second half, but that only kept the margin of victory from being higher.

North Brunswick led East Columbus 4-2 at halftime of its match with the Gators. The Scorpions scored seven second half goals for an 11-2 win.

Whiteville Volleyball won over Fairmont in a five-set match at Fairmont. Set scores were 16-25, 25-17, 23-25, 25-23, 15-7. The win leaves Whiteville and South Columbus tied at the top of the TRC with records of 4-0. South Columbus swept St. Pauls 25-11, 25-9 and 25-12.

East Columbus improved to 3-1 with a 3-0 win over Red Springs. West Columbus fell 3-0 at East Bladen.

In junior varsity action, East Columbus ad South Columbus were victorious, setting up a showdown between the two undefeated squads Tuesday at East Columbus. Whiteville defeated Fairmont 2-0 and East Bladen beat West Columbus 2-0.

Rain and lightning prevented Girls Tennis matches from starting or completion. St. Pauls at South Columbus was postponed. Both the Red Springs at East Columbus and Whiteville at Fairmont matches were suspended and will be completed when the teams meet in the second half of the season. Whiteville and Fairmont were tied a three wins each, heading into doubles play.