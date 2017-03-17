Vikings tame Stallions

On an afternoon when the wind chill was in the 20s, maybe the best way to keep warn was chase a soccer ball around the pitch. Four local teams did. West Columbus defeated South Columbus 3-0. Whiteville shut out West Bladen 9-0.

The Vikings dominated first half play against the Stallions, outshooting South 15-0. Two Viking shots found the back of the net. Nene Williams scored with 13:27 left in the first half. Alexis Bowen added a second score three minutes later.

The Stallions were able to mount some second half offensive threats, but the Viking defense turned them away on each thrust. Williams scored her second goal midway the second half to make the final score 3-0. The match was the initial conference fray for both squads.

Whiteville had six different players score in its 9-0 win over West Bladen. Olivia Smith scored thrice and Morgan Rasberry twice to lead the Wolfpack. Also scoring goals for Whiteville were Logan Schultz, Lauren DiMuzio, Riley Lanier and Grace Nance. DiMuzio and Nance each contributed two assists.