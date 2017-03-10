Vikings top Trojans for first win

It took an extra frame, but the bus ride home from Shallotte for the West Columbus baseball team was happy one. The Vikings downed West Brunswick 5-2 in eight innings to garner their first win of the season.

Freshman southpaw Jagger Haynes gave coach Jason Jones six strong innings before giving way to Cody Benton. Haynes pitched into the seventh, leading 2-,1 before allowing a lead off single to Jon Carlyle. Carlyle’s pinch-runner, Powers, scored on a wild pitch after two walks to tie the score.

Gage Hammonds and Coby Williamson walked with one out in the top of the eighth. After the Trojans recorded the second out, Dawson Elliott circled the bases with an inside-the-park home run putting the Vikings up 5-2. Cody Benton retired the side 1, 2, 3 in the bottom the eighth to preserve the win.

West Columbus took a 2-0 lead in the first. Cole Benton walked, Elliott double and both scored on Cody Benton’s double.

Elliott singled in addition to his double and home run. Benton’s first inning double was the only other Viking hit. Haynes gave up six hits, walked four and struck out five. Cody Benton walked two and struck out two.

West Columbus plays host to South Columbus in TRC play Friday evening and West balled lists Viking Field on Saturday.