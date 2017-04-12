Vikings, Wolfpack pick up soccer wins

Madison Arnold and Chiara-Marie Strickland each scored once for West Columbus. A strong defensive effort held South Columbus scoreless as the Vikings took a 2-0 win over South Columbus. Alexis Bowen assisted on both Viking goals. Peyton Sasser had seven saves in goal for West Columbus.

West Columbus moves to 5-1 in TRC play. South Columbus is 1-3-1 in conference and 5-5-1 overall. Tuesday, West Columbus took on 4A Scotland County. The Vikings earned a 1-0 victory when Jennifer Mendez scored from Alexis Bowen’s corner kick in the second half. The Vikings improved to 11-3 overall.

Lauren DiMuzio scored twice and seven other Wolfpack girls soccer players netted a goal each in Whiteville’s 9-0 win over St. Pauls. DiMuzio also dished out two assists. Other goal scorers for Whiteville were Logan Schultz, Adriana Cortez, Alexis Gore, Charlotte Herring, Amber Torelli, Morgan Rasberry and Grace Nance. Jennifer Stocks, Claire Smith, Cortez and Gore had assists.

Whiteville is 6-0 in conference and 9-6 overall. The Wolfpack will host Red Springs Wednesday.

Red Springs defeated East Columbus 5-0.