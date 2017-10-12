Vikings soccer, Wolfpack volleyball snag key Wednesday wins

Whiteville Volleyball pulled into a first place tie with South Columbus by defeating Red Springs 3-0. Set scores were 25-10, 25-16 and 25-17. Hannah Hewett led Whiteville with 15 assists and nine aces. Lilli Inman had 11 assists and six kills. Nsaia Rogers contributed five kills and three aces. Claire Smith added 11 digs. Whiteville is now 14-1 in Three Rivers play. The Wolfpack junior varsity swept Red Springs with scores of 25-14 and 25-12.

Whiteville Boys Soccer 5-0 win over St. Pauls coupled with Red Springs 5-3 win over West Bladen put the Wolfpack two and one-half games up on the Knights for second place in the TRC. Whiteville trails first place East Bladen by one game. Whiteville will host East Bladen October 18. Ethan Bass, Vann Ciamillo, Will Hinson, Zach Storms and Jake Inman scored for Whiteville. Bass had two assists and Ciamillo one. Brooks Baldwin had five saves in goal.

West Columbus Boys Soccer picked up its second win in its last four matches, shutting out South Columbus 3-0. The Vikings received goals from Austin Booth, Mario Perez and Samuel Ramos. Ryan Meadows and Perez were credited with assists. West Columbus coach Marc Edge said, “It was a great team effort. We received excellent defensive play from our defense and midfield.”

East Bladen remained unbeaten in TRC play with a 9-0 win over East Columbus.

TRC VOLLEYBALL STANDINGS (through October 11)

South Columbus 14-1

Whiteville 14-1

Fairmont 12-3

East Columbus (1A) 8-7

South Robeson (1A) 6-9

Red Springs 6-9

West Bladen 6-9

West Columbus (1A) 3-12

East Bladen 4-11

St. Pauls 2-13

October 9

West Bladen 3 at West Columbus 1

October 10

South Robeson 1 at East Columbus 3

South Columbus 2 at Fairmont 3

St. Pauls 0 @ East Bladen 3

October 11

Whiteville 3 at Red Springs 0

October 12

East Bladen at East Columbus

West Columbus at Whiteville

South Columbus at South Robeson

St. Pauls at West Bladen

Fairmont at Red Springs

TRC BOYS SOCCER STANDINGS (through October 11)

East Bladen 9-0

Whiteville 8-1

West Bladen 6-4

Red Springs 5-3-1

St. Pauls 2-6-1

East Columbus (1A) 2-6-1

West Columbus (1A) 2-8

South Columbus 1-7-1

October 9

West Columbus 0 @ West Bladen 1 (OT)

October 11

South Columbus 0 @ West Columbus 3

West Bladen 3 @ Red Springs 5

East Columbus 0 @ East Bladen 9

St. Pauls 0 @ Whiteville 5

October 12

East Bladen @ South Columbus (make up from Oct. 9)