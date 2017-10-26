Vikings, Wolfpack take rivalry wins

If West Columbus Boys Soccer fails to make the 2017 playoffs, it still has been a good season for Coach Marc Edge’s squad. The Vikings defeated East Columbus 4-2 to complete a sweep of its county rival. Earlier this season, West Columbus defeated South Columbus.this is the first time in Viking Boys Soccer history it has conquered South and East Columbus in the same season.

Wednesday’s match was tied at two-all before the Vikings scored twice in the second half and goalie Jason Trevino kept East Columbus off the scoreboard. Mario Perez, Delorian Smith and Austin Booth scored goals for West Columbus. Perez and Elmer Lopez were credited with assists.

East Columbus is expected to earn the single 1A TRC automatic bid as its 3-10-1 record edges West Columbus’ mark of 3-11. With 1A Boys Soccer playoffs reduced to 48 teams, it is unlikely West Columbus will earn a wildcard spot. West Columbus entered this week ranked 64th among 1A Boys Soccer teams.

Visiting Whiteville won a hard-fought battle with South Columbus 2-1. Jake Inman and Ethan Bass scored for Whiteville. Cirilo Gonzalez and Zach Storms were credited with assists. Brooks Baldwin had five saves in goal.

Whiteville has locked up the automatic #2 playoff bid from the TRC. The Wolfpack complete regular season lay with a match at Red Springs today (Thursday). This match was originally scheduled for October 9.

TRC BOYS SOCCER STANDINGS (through October 25)

East Bladen1 14-0

Whiteville2 11-2

West Bladen 7-6-1

Red Springs 6-6-1

St. Pauls 6-6-2

East Columbus (1A)3 3-10-1

West Columbus (1A) 3-11

South Columbus 2-11-1

1 Clinched #1 2A seed

2 Clinched #2 2A seed

3 Clinched #1 1A seed

October 23

St. Pauls 4 at West Columbus 2 (2 OT)

West Bladen 0 at Whiteville 2

Red Springs 0 at East Bladen 3

East Columbus 7 at South Columbus 5

October 25

Whiteville 2 at South Columbus 1

West Bladen 0 at East Bladen 8

Red Springs 1 at St. Pauls 2

West Columbus 4 at East Columbus 2

October 26

Whiteville @ Red Springs (make up from Oct. 9)