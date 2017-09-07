Voices of Experience with Dan Biser and Franklin Davis

Listen to the first episode of the Voices of Experience podcast! Featuring The News Reporter’s Dan Biser and Franklin Davis.

This week, Dan and Franklin discuss where each of the four Columbus County teams stand as they begin Three Rivers Conference play this week. The guys then break down each team’s matchup this Friday: Whiteville vs. East Bladen, South Columbus vs. Red Springs, East Columbus vs. St. Pauls, and West Columbus vs. South Robeson.

Be sure to look out for more episodes of Voices of Experience in the coming weeks, as Dan and Franklin keep you up to date on all things Columbus County sports.

Hosted by John Thomas.