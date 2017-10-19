Volleyball playoff brackets released

There were no surprises as to who was in when the NCHSAA released the 2017 Volleyball playoff brackets. What was surprising is how low the seeds the TRC schools were given. In 2A Whiteville is a #9, South Columbus a #17 and Fairmont a #25. East Columbus is a #10 in 1A. Whiteville is the lowest seeded #1 in the 2A East and South Columbus the lowest seeded #2 in the 2A East. East Columbus is the lowest seeded #1 in 1A East.

Volleyball is the first sport to have seeding within the playoff brackets done by Max Preps ranking. The NCHSAA is using this method this year instead of overall winning percentage to determine the seed a team receives. No matter what a team is ranked, all #1s must be seeded ahead of #2s and #2s above #3s, etc. Wildcards, like Fairmont, fill out the rest of the 64-team field in order of ranking. The top 64 teams are selected first, then divided into East and West Regions by the longitude of each school’s location.

Whiteville (17-2) will host Anson County (13-11), Friday at 6 p.m.

East Columbus (9-12) will host Robersonville South Creek (13-8), Saturday at 3 p.m.

South Columbus (19-5) will travel to Croatan (13-8) for a Saturday, 3 p.m. match.