Volleyball showdown now set for Tuesday

South Columbus and Whiteville took care of business with straight-set victories Monday to set up a “winner-take-all” match at Whiteville today (Tuesday). South Columbus celebrated Senior Night with a win over West Bladen. Whiteville traveled to St. Pauls and collared the Bulldogs.

The most exciting match of the day took place at West Columbus. The teams split the first four sets, each set won by two points. The Vikings won the deciding set by a 15-9 margin.

Fairmont swept visiting East Columbus and East Bladen downed South Robeson.

South Columbus and East Columbus junior varsity squads both won to remain tied in TRC play at 16-1. The Whiteville and West Columbus JVs were also victorious.