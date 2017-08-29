Weather forces Monday postponements, Tuesday still a ??

Wet Courts and expectations of more rain forced postponements of the the South Columbus at Whiteville Girls Tennis match and soccer matches Whiteville at West Brunswick and North Brunswick at East Columbus.

The South Columbus at Whiteville tennis match was to be a show down between two of the three undefeated (West Bladen) teams in the Three Rivers Conference. The match actually was postponed for the second time as it was supposed to have taken place August 21. A make up date has not been announced.

The Boys Soccer matches were non-conference and may not be made up.

With rain overnight it is uncertain if Tuesday’s Girls Tennis matches, South Robeson at Whiteville, South Columbus at West Columbus and East Columbus at West Bladen will take place. South Columbus is scheduled to travel to West Brunswick and West Columbus goes to Pender today in Boys Soccer. As of 12:45 p.m., no postponements have been announced.

The South Columbus at West Brunswick Boys Soccer match will be played today on the practice field. Fans attending are encouraged to bring a chair.