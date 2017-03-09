Wednesday Girls Soccer, Boys Tennis

West Columbus 6 West Bladen 0

Coach Marc Edge’s West Columbus Girls Soccer team evened their record at 2-2 with a 6-0 win over West Bladen Wednesday. Thursday, the Vikings traveled to Loris, SC.

Lexi Bowen scored twice and added one assist for West Columbus. Madison Arnold, Nene Williams, Emma Leah Dippel and Emily Faulk each scored once. Ashlyn Dickerson and Tah’nijah McKoy contributed an assist apiece.

Boys Tennis

St. Pauls 5 East Columbus 4

The contest was not decided until the final doubles match was completed. A slim 8-6 victory in #3 doubles gave the Bulldogs a 5-4 win. St. Pauls is the defending TRC Boys Tennis champions.

Octavio Palacios, Hector Palacios and Devan Young were straight-set winners at #1, #3 and #5 singles for East Columbus. Octavio Palacios and Marco Borja were victorious in #1 doubles.

The Gators fall to 1-2. Their next action is a home match with Whiteville on March 15.

Whiteville 6 Red Springs 3

Coach Sally Medford’s Wolfpack squad won two of three doubles matches to come away with a 6-3 win at Red Springs Wednesday. Shane Nairn, Gavin McPherson, Bridger Warlick and Logan Hester earned singles wins. Antoine Gamble and Logan Hester, along with Tyler Floyd and Warlick teamed up to dominate doubles and clinch the match for the Wolfpack

Whiteville will host St. Pauls Monday and travel to East Columbus Wednesday.

West Columbus 8 Fairmont 1

West Columbus got off the schneid in convincing fashion by downing the visiting Golden Tornadoes. Singles winners for the Vikings were Aaron Elkins, Ethan Jenkins, Charles Edwards, Andrew Soles, and Logan Enzor. Divine Hope Partnered with Elkins to win at #1 doubles. Edwards and Soles, Jenkins and Enzor were also doubles winners.

West Columbus travels to Red Springs Monday.