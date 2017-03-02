Wednesday high school wrap up

Spring Columbus Cup competition got underway with Boys Tennis matches between East Columbus and South Columbus and West Columbus and Whiteville. South Columbus downed East Columbus 7-2, sweeping the three doubles matches. Whiteville, under the direction of first-year coach Sally Medford, shut out West Columbus 9-0

There were no Columbus County winners in Girls Soccer Wednesday, but East Columbus “kissed their sister” with a 1-1 tie with Pender. The Gators were winless last season, so the tie could mean better things are in store for East this season. Brandie Quick scored the Gators’ goal with an assist from Sharda Baldwin. Giovanna Bellamy had five saves in goal for East.

3A West Brunswick earned their second 5-0 win in two days over a Columbus County team by downing South Columbus. The Trojans defeated Whiteville on Tuesday. Whiteville went on the road to take on another 3A opponent, the Topsail Pirates. Topsail won the varsity contest 6-0 and the junior varsity match 5-0.