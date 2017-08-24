Wednesday Round Up

Several matches were moved up from Thursday to avoid conflicting with open house events. Late evening thunderstorms caused postponements and suspensions.

East Columbus Boys Soccer showed what a difference a week can make! Or maybe it was the home “swamp” advantage? After losing 3-1 to Lakewood last week, the Gators allowed three more goals to the Leopards, but scored five to take the 5-3 win. Adrian Lopez led the Gators with two goals. Alex Alvarado and Angel Bravo each scored once and assisted on two goals. Devan Young also scored for East. Alex Ellis had 14 saves in goal for the Gators.

East Columbus evens its record at 1-1. According to MaxPreps, the Gators are not scheduled to play again until September 11 against Red Springs in its conference opener.

South Brunswick scored the lone goal of the match in the second half to defeat Whiteville 1-0 in Boys Soccer. The Wolfpack fall to 0-3. Whiteville will face West Brunswick twice next week, Monday at Shallotte and Thursday at home. Both matches begin at 6 p.m.

The West Columbus at Purnell Swett match was rained out. No make up date has been announced. The Vikings travel to Pender next Tuesday.

South Columbus traveled to East Bladen for Girls Tennis and Volleyball. Both Stallion squads came home victorious.

Coach David Marlowe’s Volleyball team won 3-0 with set scores of 25-12, 25-8, 25-13. Anna Caroline Suggs connected for 16 kills. Roxanna Bryant added five. Carson Powell served four aces. Haley Rising and Alexis Suggs contributed two each. South Columbus improves to 2-0 in conference, 3-0 overall. The Stallion junior varsity won 2-0 with scores of 25-18, 25-10. Michelle Cartrette had six aces and five kills.

South Columbus took a half-game lead over idle Whiteville and West Bladen with a 6-0 win over East Bladen. Inclement weather prevented the doubles matches from being played. Whiteville and West Bladen are both in action today (Thursday).

#1 Mary Grayson Koonce (SC) over Jayme LeeAnn Frady (EB) 8-2

#2 Elizabeth Koonce (SC) over Ting Lin (EB) 8-2

#3 MadisonHolt (SC) over Anna Kate White (EB) 8-1

#4 Scarlett Cartrette (SC) over Lily Lin (EB) 8-1

#5 Ireland Lewis (SC) over Sammi Jiang (EB) 8-0

#6 Laiken Sutherland (SC) over Carlie West (EB) 8-0

West Columbus fell 3-0 at Fairmont in volleyball. Set scores were 25-21, 25-13, 25-11. The teams had to endure two power outages during the match. The West Columbus/Fairmont Girls Tennis match was suspended after one hour of play.