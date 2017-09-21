Wednesday Soccer, Cross Country and Volleyball

Three Rivers Boys Soccer

East Bladen and Whiteville cleared the final hurdle prior to a Monday meeting between the two undefeated (in TRC play) squads. East Bladen defeated West Columbus 9-0, while Whiteville topped East Columbus 5-3.

East Bladen led the Vikings 7-0 at halftime. A successful Eagles penalty kick with 13 minutes remaining pushed the score to 9-0 and ended the match. All three East Bladen conference matches have ended early due to the “mercy rule.”

Whiteville had a closer match as the Wolfpack defeated East Columbus 5-3. Adrian Lopez, Angel Bravo and Alex Alvarado scored goals for the Gators. Alvarado contributed an assist. Alex Ellis had 10 saves in goal for East Columbus.

The South Columbus at Red Springs match was postponed due to inclement weather. West Bladen picked up its second victory of the week, 3-2, over St. Pauls. The Knights defeated Red Springs Monday by the same score.

Columbus County Middle School Girls Soccer

Acme-Delco garnered its first win in girls soccer Wednesday. Acme-Delco and Evergreen were tied at one-all at the end of regulation. Acme-Delco earned the win with a 3-1 advantage in successful penalty kicks.

The Central Middle School girls soccer team moved to 5-0 on the year with an 8-0 win over Tabor City Middle. Trinity Smith, Emma Hooks and Melena Hester scored two goals each, while Ashley Hester and K.K. Shipman netted one apiece. Melena Hester had two assists.

Columbus County Middle School League Girls Soccer continues through the first week in October.

Three Rivers Cross Country

The Whiteville Cross Country team competed at Luther Britt Park in Lumberton against Fairmont, Red Springs, South Robeson and St. Pauls September 20. In the women’s race, Hannah Duncan (25:57), Fatima Reyes (26:26) and Alex Bellamy (27:42) swept the top three spots. Arianah Jamison finished seventh. Shanekera Faulk and Maria Rojas rounded out the top 10 with ninth and tenth place finished respectively. Zach Hatch placed ninth with a time of 21:45 for the Whiteville men.

Overall team scores were:

Men:

St. Pauls-33

Red Springs-59

Fairmont-64

South Robeson-78

Whiteville-103

Women:

Whiteville-22

Red Springs-42

St. Pauls-71

TRC Volleyball

It easily could be that the South Columbus Volleyball team’s tank ran out. After a first set, 25-22 win, the Stallions dropped three consecutive sets to Scotland County. South Columbus was coming off an emotional 3-2 TRC win over Whiteville the previous day. The Stallions are 10-2 overall. South Columbus returns to Three Rivers play when it visits Red Springs today (Thursday).