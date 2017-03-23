Wednesday Soccer, Tennis

Coach Marc Edge’s West Columbus squad took a big road victory with their 4-3 triumph over Red Springs. Emma Leah Dippel scored the game-winning goal in overtime for the Vikings. Lexi Bowen scored twice and Madison Arnold once in regulation for West Columbus. Assists were credited to Arnold Chiara-Marie Strickland and KK Horne.

Whiteville shut out St. Pauls 9- nil. Eight different players scored goals for the Wolfpack. Olivia Smith scored twice. Logan Schultz, AJ Jamison, Lauren DiMuzio, Amber Torelli, Riley Lanier, Morgan Rasberry and Claire Smith each score once. DiMuzio contributed two assists. Olivia Smith, Lanier, Schultz, Logan Jackson and Grace Nance had one assist apiece.

South Columbus fell to 3A West Brunswick 4-0.

South Columbus Boys Tennis remained undefeated with an 8-1 victory over Whiteville. East Columbus took a 7-2 win over county rival West Columbus.