Wednesday sports report

Girls Soccer: Whiteville 9, East Columbus 0 at Whiteville

Whiteville celebrated “Senior Night” with senior players scoring all nine Wolfpack goals. Morgan Rasberry and Grace Nance both recorded hat tricks. Riley Lanier, Amber Torelli and Lauren DiMuzio each contributed one goal. DiMuzio doled out four assists.

Boys Tennis: South Columbus 7, Whiteville 2 at South Columbus

Mason Hewett, Colby Cartrette, Griffin Hanna, Will Sellers and Brandon Cox earned singles wins and Hewtt/Noah Jarman and Hanna/Sellers won in doubles for the Stallions. Shane Nairn won in singles for Whiteville. Antoine Gamble and Logan Hester paired up for a Wolfpack doubles win.

South Columbus completes the regular season 14-0 overall and 12-0 in TRC play. Whiteville completes the regular season 8-4 and tied with St. Pauls for second place. Whiteville has earned the #1 1A singles playoff seed.

Boys Tennis: East Columbus 5, West Columbus 4 at West Columbus

Tavo Palacios, Marco Borja, Hector Palacios and Waya Locklear earned singles wins and Tavo Palacios/ Borja won at #1 doubles to clinch the 5-4 Gator win. Mashawn Harris and Malcolm Stackhouse picked up singles wins for West. Harris and Stackhouse paired up for a doubles victory as did Ethan Jenkins and Charles Edwards.