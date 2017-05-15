Weekend playoff results

It wasn’t perfect, but four of six isn’t bad. That is, four of six Columbus County teams playing Friday or Saturday won playoff games to advance to the third round. The percentage could improve with Whiteville traveling to Camden County Monday for their second round softball game.

West Columbus and South Columbus both fell in second round baseball road games.

The Vikings ran into a hot-hitting West Montgomery team and fell 13-3. The Vikings jumped out to a 2-0 lead before the Warriors scored five first inning runs and tacked on eight more in the second. Cody Benton and Nigel Ceesay had two hits for West Columbus. C.J. Coleman, Gage Hammonds, Dawson Elliott and Tanner Hinson contributed one hit apiece.

South Columbus fell to Randleman 6-1 in round two of the 2A East baseball playoffs.

Whiteville received no-hit pitching from a trio of pitchers and two triples from Brooks Baldwin in a 7-1 win over Lakewood. Whiteville will travel to Williamston and take on Riverside, Tuesday at 6 p.m. The game can be heard on WZCO 89.9 FM and online at ccsnaudio.net.

Mackenzie Gore, Jake Harwood and Brooks Baldwin combined on what officially (the home scorebook is the official record) was a no-hitter. Unofficially, some scored Chandler Ray’s chopper down the third base line with one out in the fourth as a hit, not an error. Gore pitcher four innings (54 pitches),struck out seven and hit one batter. Harwood struck out two in two innings. Lakewood scored its only run in the seventh on two walks and a throwing error.

Baldwin drove in three runs with his two triples and added a single. Harwood had an RBI bunt single. Gore and Lincoln Ransom added doubles. Dylan Lawson singled and Dylan Hamilton drove in a run with a ground out.

East Columbus softball banged out 15 hits in route to a 12-2 win over Southside. Southside scored twice in the first, but the Gators plated eight runs in the second to take command. Four more East Columbus runs scored in the bottom of the fifth to end the game due to the 10-run rule.

East Columbus now waits to face the winner of Monday’s Whiteville at Camden County contest. A Wolfpack win would have the Gators hosting Whiteville. A Camden win would mean a third round road trip. East Columbus defeated Whiteville twice in the regular season to earn the TRC #1 1A seed.

Despite being outhit 11 to 6, South Columbus softball found a way to defeat Greene Central in second round 2A East action. The Stallions await the winner of Monday’s game between top-seed and undefeated South Granville and Bartlett-Yancey.

Anna Caroline Suggs made the pitches when needed. Greene Central collected 11 hits and two walks, but stranded 10 base runners.

A first inning double gave Greene Central 2-0 lead. In the Stallion second, Madison Spencer walked and AC Suggs singled. Spencer scored when Suggs single was misplayed by the centerfielder. Morgan Nye (running for Suggs) scored on Mattie Johnson’s base hit to tie the score at two each.

Carson Powell and Hailey Sarvis scored runs on singles by Alex Chestnutt and AC Suggs in the third to put South up 4-2. Greene Central tied the scored in the fourth on a walk, two singles and a RBI ground out.

The Stallions took the lead for good in the sixth. AC Suggs and Taylor Turbeville walked. Alexis Suggs singled to drive in the go-ahead run. Callie Sumner’s single increases the margin to 6-4.

A double, wild pitch and infield single in the top of the seventh closed the gap to 6-5 with one out. Two more singles loaded the bases. Suggs recorded a strike out for out two and pop fly to short ended the game.

Anna Caroline Suggs had two hits for South Columbus. Callie Sumner, Alex Chestnutt, Mattie Jonson and Alexis Suggs each singled. Each of the five drove in one run with a hit.

Whiteville girls soccer advanced to the third round for the sixth consecutive season with a 3-1 win over Voyager Academy. The Wolfpack will host Manteo, Wednesday at 7 p.m.

Lauren DiMuziio scored twice and Grace Nance once for Whiteville. Cailin Baldwin had four saves in goal. Olivia Smith and Lexi Gore were credited with assists. Whiteville led 2-0 at intermission. Voyager scored a second-half goal to close to 2-1, but Whiteville scored with approximately 10 minutes remaining to reassume a two goal advantage.

South Columbus’ Mason Hewett and the East Columbus doubles team of Octavio Palacios and Marco Borja lost in the opening round of the 2A singles and 1A doubles state championships, respectively.

We will have a list of athletes qualifying for the state Track and Field meet to be held next weekend later today.