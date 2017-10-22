Weekend wrap up

Whiteville and South Columbus each ran out to large enough halftime leads to invoke the “running clock” rule in the second half. Whiteville defeated West Columbus 57-0 behind a balanced offense and stingy defense. You can say the same thing about South’s 43-14 win over South Robeson. The Mustangs scored two second half touchdowns well after the outcome at Vinegar Hill had been decided.

The Wolfpack and Stallions each have one hurdle remaining before the November 3 showdown at South Columbus. Whiteville has the tougher task, facing a St. Pauls team that came within a touchdown of defeating East Bladen two weeks ago and is fresh off a 55-28 win over West Bladen. South Columbus travels to Dublin to take on that West Bladen squad.

East Columbus was forced to forfeit its game to East Bladen. The Gators were unable to come up with enough players to field a squad. Unofficial school reports have this as a one-time matter and will not affect the Gators final two games.

On a brighter note for East Columbus, the Gators defeated Robersonville South Creek 3-1 to advance to the second round of the NCHSAA 1A Volleyball playoffs. Coach Morgan Patrick’s squad will travel to Martin County Tuesday and face #7 seeded Bear Grass Academy. East Columbus improves to 10-12. Bear Grass (15-5) had a first round bye.

Both Whiteville and South Columbus fell 3-1 in opening round 2A Volleyball matches. Whiteville lost to #24 seed Anson County and South Columbus to #16 Croatan. Fairmont traveled to #8 North Pitt and sprang the biggest (from a seeding standpoint) upset of the first round. Fairmont will travel to Anson County in the second round.

Columbus County did not have anyone advance from Regional play in Girls Tennis. East Columbus’ Sierra Bryant did win her first round match. South Columbus will travel to Durham to take on NC School of Math & Science. Whiteville travels to Snow Hill for a match with Greene Central.