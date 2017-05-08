Weekend wrap up

Here are summaries of happenings from Friday and Saturday. Most have more detail in the print edition.

South Columbus’ Mason Hewett became the first player from a school other than Carrboro, Durham School for the Arts and NC School of Science and Math to advance from the Boys Tennis 2A Mideast Region singles player to the state tournament in four years. Hewett finished third in the 2A Mideast Regional held in Goldsboro.

Octavio Palacios and Marco Borja from East Columbus advanced to the Boys Tennis 1A state tournament for the second consecutive year. The doubles team finished fourth in the 1A East Regional.

The Jiggs Powers Memorial Middle School Softball and Baseball Invitational ended with two closely contested championship contests. The Williams Aggies softball squad scored the game’s only run in the bottom of the tenth inning to top Central 1-0. Central’s baseball team polished off an undefeated season by downing Acme-Delco 3-1.

West Columbus fell to West Brunswick 4-0 in a non-conference baseball game played Friday in Shallotte. The contest benefitted the winner and did not penalize the loser since the losing team could drop the loss when turning its record in to the NCHSAA for playoff seeding purposes.

Southeastern softball’s season ended with two losses to Surry CC in the Region X tournament. The Rams defeated second-seeded Florence Darlington between losses to Surry. The Rams’ 31 wins set a record for victories in a season.

East Columbus’ Cyrus Jacobs and Travin Squires signed to play baseball at SCC for coach Daniel Britt. Brad Wilder signed to run track at Montreat College located near Asheville.