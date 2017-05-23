Wet grounds postpone 1A East baseball, softball series starts

Rain has forced postponement of the start of the 1A East baseball and softball championship series.

Whiteville softball was scheduled to play at Louisburg tonight (Tuesday) in game one of the best-of-three series. Game one is now scheduled for Wednesday at Louisburg at 6 p.m. Game two is still slated for Whiteville on Thursday and game three (if needed) for Louisburg on Saturday.

Whiteville baseball was scheduled to play at Rosewood tonight (Tuesday) in game one of the best-of-three series. Game one is now scheduled for Wednesday at Rosewood at 7 p.m. Game two is still slated for Whiteville on Thursday and game three (if needed) for Rosewood on Friday.

More rain is forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday which could further delay the start of each series. For up-to-the-minute updates follow us on Twitter @NRsports_NC.