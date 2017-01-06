Whiteville boys, girls defeat Vikings

Whiteville boys and girls varsity teams came out on top Thursday night against West Columbus. The Wolfpack girls took a 30-28 win. The boys had a little easier time , winning 70-58.

Whiteville’s girls led 14-13 at halftime as either strong defense or sloppy ball-handling dominated play. The Vikings briefly took the lead in the third quarter before Whiteville came back to lead 23-21 heading into the fourth quarter.

The Wolfpack held a slim one-point advantage with just seconds remaining. Jay’Brehon Shanks stole a Wolfpack pass and passed downcourt to Tah’nijah McKoy. McCoy banked in a running one-hander, but the official whistled a traveling call, disallowing the basket. A technical foul ensued. Nsaia Rogers sank one of the two technical foul shots for a 30-28 lead. Whiteville’s inbounds pass was again stolen. A desperation heave at the buzzer fell well short.

Marquasia Smith led Whiteville with nine points. Nsaia Rogers added eight. The Wolfpack won despite making just three of 23 foul shots. Tah’nijah McKoy topped Viking scorers with nine points, followed by Raeana Goodman with seven.

Whiteville’s boys offset a cold-shooting night from beyond the three point line with strong offensive board play and a ball-hawking defense to win 70-58. After leading 12-10 after eight minutes, the Pack ran out to a 28-18 lead in the second quarter. West Columbus scored the final seven points of the period to trail by three, 28-25 , heading into the locker room.

A Dalijuwan Willis trey to open the second half tied the score at 28. Willis continued to put up points in the period, 13 in all, but Whitevile received points from six different players in the quarter. Tyrell Kirk scored nine of his game-high 25 points in the period. Earl Grubbs splashed two three-pointers and Ty Moss one as Whiteville put up 28 points in the quarter to move out to a 56-42 lead entering the fourth. Whiteville continued to add to the lead in the fourth quarter. Coach Jerry Singletary cleared his bench with a couple of minutes remaining in the game.

Tyrell Kirk was credited with a triple-double; 25 points 12 rebounds and 10 assists. Demetrius Brown’s good work near the basket was rewarded with 13 points and Bradley Pridgen added 10. Dalijuwan Willis ended up with 19 points for the Vikings. E.J. Miller added 10. Whiteville was 15-12 from the charity stripe, while West was six of 12.

Whiteville’s Friay game with South Robeson has been postponed. The Wolfpack will host Fairmont Tuesday, January 10. The game was originally scheduled for January 24, but coincided with Robeson County exams.

West Columbus has a short turn around time as they face South Columbus tonight (Friday). The Stallions boys and girls took wins over Green Sea-Floyds Thursday night. The Stallion girls won 46-37. The game was tied 15-15 at halftime. Makala Wright led South with 16 points. The Stallion boys defeated the Trojans 65-44. Trequan Bellamy and Jay Wright tossed in 15 points each.