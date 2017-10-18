Whiteville claims TRC Volleyball crown

The Whiteville Wolfpack became the first Three Rivers team other than Fairmont to hand the South Columbus Stallions a league loss Tuesday. The 3-1 victory propelled the Wolfpack to the 2017 Three Rivers Conference title. This is Whiteville Volleyball’s first title since 2000. A large, boisterous crowd was on hand in Whiteville’s gym to see the second thrilling match between the two squads. South Columbus won a five-set match on September 19. A Fairmont win over the Stallions October 10 gave Whiteville and South identical 16-1 conference records entering the match.

Whiteville lost the first set, but took control of the match midway set two. The Stallions managed an impressive comeback in the fourth set and served for the set twice. Whiteville was able to hold off South and prevail 29-27 to earn the set and match win.

West Columbus Volleyball will enter the offseason with a pleasant ending to build upon. The Vikings shut out playoff bound East Columbus 3-0.