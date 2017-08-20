Whiteville Girls Tennis dodges rain, defeats St. Pauls

Coach Serena Smith’s squad won five of six singles matches and swept doubles for an 8-1 win over St. Pauls. Caitlin baldwin, Bailey Barnhill, Lindsey Dowless, Ally Lovett, and Elizabeth Morris each took a singles pro-set victory. Baldwin and Barnhill, Dowless and Lovett and Morris and Haley Fowler teamed for the doubles sweep.

Whiteville’s Anna Smith and the Wolfpack doubles team of Kenssie Higgins and Molly Creech were victorious in exhibition matches.

TRC Standings

South Columbus 2-0

West Bladen 2-0

Whiteville 2-0

East Bladen 1-1

Red Springs 1-1

East Columbus 0-0

West Columbus 0-1

St. Pauls 1-2

Fairmont 0-2

South Robeson 0-2