Whiteville stuns Trojans with fourth quarter comeback

Whiteville football coach Luke Little will never be confused with Carolina Panther coach “Riverboat Ron” Rivera as far as taking gambles on the gridiron. The simple fact is Coach Little felt like he was playing with “house money” when he elected to go for two points after his Wolfpack had closed to within a point of West Brunswick with 3:47 remaining in the game. The decision paid off when Jamario Norton ran in the two-point conversion to give Whiteville a 29-28 lead.

The Wolfpack defense held and a last gasp pass attempt into the end zone was intercepted by Ty Moss to seal the win. Whiteville had trailed 28-14 late in the third quarter before the final period comeback.

“Having a non-conference win already and knowing a non-conference game would be dropped at the end of the season made the decision easier,” said Coach Little. “From a game standpoint, we had a number of players going both ways and West had only two or three. I felt it would be difficult to stop them in overtime, so going for two was our best opportunity to win.”

Whiteville scored first with 8:09 left before halftime on a two-yard run by Jamario Norton. Will Hinson’s PAT was good for a 7-0 lead. West Brunswick’s response was immediate. Kisam Medford carried on five consecutive plays, the last from two yards out to complete a 65-yard touchdown drive. The extra point tied the game at seven.

West Brunswick had three other first half scoring opportunities, but the Wolfpack defense rose up to stop the Trojans on fourth down plays from Whiteville’s nine and 38-yard lines. A West Brunswick pass into the end zone was dropped to put an end to the first half and a 15-play Trojan drive.

Whiteville received the second half kickoff. A pass from Kiante Webb to Jatiek Martin set up Whiteville first and ten from its 44. A mishandled snap and holding penalty pushed the Pack back to its own 17. Facing second and 37 yards to go for a first down, Webb threw a long pass down the home sideline hoping to connect with Cameron Smith. Two Trojans collided going for the football. Smith alerted plucked the batted ball out of the air and sprinted the remaining 55 yards to the end zone. Hinson’s kick was true for a 14-7 lead.

West Brunswick responded again in a similar manner. Four running plays, three by Medford, put the Trojans in the end zone and tied the score at 14. A lost fumble on the ensuing kickoff put the Wolfpack defense back on the field immediately. It took the Trojans seven plays to drive 29 yards, taking a 21-14 lead.

The next Wolfpack possession also ended with a turnover. West Brunswick’s Jelen Jones-Bey intercepted a Webb pass at the Trojan 44-yard line, returning it to the Wolfpack 10. Jacary Bethel scored on the next play for a 28-14 West Brunswick lead with 1:56 left in the third quarter. West Brunswick had scored 21 points in 5:45.

Keshawn Bellamy returned the kickoff to the Whiteville 40. Norton ran for 14 yards to the West 46-yard line. Webb converted a third and 10 running a keeper. On second down, Webb found Martin wide open down the Wolfpack sideline with a perfectly placed spiral for a touchdown. Hinson remained perfect with his extra point kick bring Whiteville within seven points with 11:28 left in the game. West Brunswick drove to the Whiteville 35-yard line, but the Wolfpack defense stiffened, aided by a holding call.

The Wolfpack took over on its 29-yard line. Norton runs of 11 and 10 yards and a Webb to Martin hook up of 10 yards were key plays in moving the ball into Trojan territory. West Brunswick aided the drive with three offside and a pass interference penalty. Three of the four penalties produced Whiteville first downs. Keshawn Bellamy scored from four yards out, making the score 28-27 Trojans. Coach Little left the offense on the field to go for two. Another offside penalty moved the ball inside the two-yard line. Norton ran into the end zone easily behind a big surge by the Whiteville offensive line to take a 29-28 lead at the 3:47 mark.

Two holding penalties totaling 33 yards thwarted the Trojans attempt at a comeback on it s next possession. Whiteville took over on West Brunswick’s 17-yard line, but was unable to run out the remaining 1:28. Trojan quarterback Owen McDowell completed a pass to the Whiteville 40 with one second remaining. Ty Moss’ interception secured the win.

Kiante Webb completed 9 of 14 passes for 186 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. Jatiek Martin caught five passes for 94 yards. Jamario Norton rushed 16 times for 103 yards. Kasim Medford led West Brunswick with 209 yards rushing on 24 carries. Complete game stats can be seen at nrcolumbus.com/sports.

Whiteville is now 2-0 for the first time since 2010. The Wolfpack defeated Hoggard and West Columbus to open play in 2010 in Baxter Morris’ first season as Whiteville’s coach. West Brunswick falls to 0-2. Whiteville has an open date before opening TRC play at home against East Bladen September 8.

The win was somewhat reminiscent of Whiteville’s 22-21 overtime win over the Trojans in 2009. Trent Sinkler scored to pull the Wolfpack within one point at 21-20. Whiteville head coach at that time was Bob Lewis, in his second season. Lewis sent in the kicking team, but called for a fake. Quarterback Beret Proctor, serving as the holder, took the snap, sprinted to his right looking for a receiver. When no one was open, Proctor bullied his way into the right corner of the East end zone at Legion Stadium. After a delay of several seconds the officials signaled Proctor had scored, leading to a howl of protest by the West Brunswick coaching staff and a celebration led by a smiling Lewis on the Whiteville sideline.

1 2 3 4 F

West Brunswick 0 7 21 0 28

Whiteville 0 7 14 15 29

2nd Qtr. 7:25, WHS: Jamario Norton, 2-yd. run. Will Hinson kick.

2nd Qtr. 6:01, WBHS: Kisam Medford, 2-yd. run. Hunter Younts kick.

3rd Qtr. 9:17, WHS: Kiante Webb to Cameron Smith, 83-yd. pass. Hinson kick.

3rd Qtr. 7:41, WBHS: Medford, 10-yd. run. Younts kick.

3rd Qtr, 4:05, WBHS: Medford, 1-yd run. Younts kick.

4th Qtr. 11:18, WHS: Webb to Jatiek Martin, 36-yd. pass. Hinson kick.

4th Qtr. 3:47, WHS: Keshawn Bellamy, 4-yd run. Norton run for two pts.

WB W

1st Downs 22 20

Rush att.-Yards 53-364 34-124

Pass comp-Att.-Int. 7-14-1 9-14-1

Passing yards 81 186

Fumbles-Lost 2-0 3-1

Punts-Avg. 0 2-29

3rd down conversions 3 of 8 6 of 10

4th down conversions 1 of 5 1 of 2

Time of Possession 24:57 23:03

Penalties-Yardage 14-129 8-72

Individual Statistics.

WBHS Rushing attempts-Yards: Medford 24-209, Price 1-5, Bethel 8-33, Daniels 10-52,

McDowell 10-65

WHS Rushing attempts-Yards: Norton 16-103, Bellamy 6-17, Webb 11-5, Bell 1-(-1)

WBHS Pass Completions-Att.-Int. Yards: McDowell 7-14-1 for 81

WHS Pass Completions-Att.-Int. Yards: Webb 9-14-1 for 186

WBHS Receptions-Yards: Jefferies 1-13, Jones-Bey 5-69, Medford 1-(-1)

WHS Receptions-Yards: Martin 5-94, Q. Smith 2-4, Ransom 1-5, C. Smith 1-83