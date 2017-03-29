Whiteville takes key TRC softball and baseball wins

Anytime Whiteville and South Columbus meet on an athletic field you can expect a hotly-contested game. Tuesday night was no exception. Whiteville handed the Stallions their first conference softball defeat 2-0. The Wolfpack baseball team held off a determined South squad 3-2.

Kourtney Grainger doubled and scored Whiteville’s first run on an error in the first frame. Sage McLelland’s homer in the sixth gave Whiteville a 2-0 lead. That was more than enough for Ivy Hayes as she allowed just two hits and struck out 10 in the complete-game win.

Whiteville defeated South Columbus 6-1 in the JV contest.

Mackenzie Gore struck out 13 Stallion batters, but the Stallions did collect seven base hits in Whiteville’s 3-2 baseball win. Brooks Baldwin’s double followed by Jake hardwood’s RBI single gave Whiteville a 1-0 lead in the first. Harwood’s hustle double started the Wolfpack third. He advance to third on an errant pick off attempt. Lincoln Ransom single to center scored Harwood. Ransom stole second as scored on Earl Grubbs’ single.

South scored a run in the fourth. Tanner Barnhill singled. Riley Wilson’s double to the gap in right-center scored Barnhill. Wilson was hit by a pitch to start the Stallion fifth. Robby Spencer singled and Mason Miller’s bunt single loaded the bases. Landon Stocks drove in Aaron Bellamy (Wilson’s courtesy runner). After a stolen base put South runners on second and third with one out, gore struck out the next two hitters to end the threat.

Gore reached his pitch count limit finishing the sixth necessitating a pitching change. Whiteville brought freshman Jake Harwood to the mound. Freshman Logan Hooks also took over the catching duties. Harwood retired the top three hitters in the Stallion line up with a ground out, strikeout and fly out to earn the save.

South Columbus earned a come-from-behind 5-4 win in the junior varsity game.