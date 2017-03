Francis Marion freshman Garrett Wilson won his fourth game of the year, defeating the College of St. Rose College 7-2 Sunday. Wilson limited the Albany, NY squad to seven hits, while striking out four and walking one in the complete game win.

Wilson is 4-0 with an ERA of 3.13 in 23 innings pitched. Francis Marion is the 12th-ranked team in NCAA D2. the Patriots carry a record of 17-2.