Wolfpack bounce back

Less than 18 hours removed from dropping its season opener to New Hanover, the Whiteville Wolfpack baseball team faced another 4A Wilmington school. Whiteville came back Saturday afternoon with a vengeance, defeating the Laney Buccaneers 9-0. A 13-hit attack coupled with a stellar pitching performance from sophomore Dylan Lawson keyed the Pack’s victory.

Lawson escaped a bases-loaded jam in the top of the first by striking out Buc catcher Chase Stewart. He allowed just three base runners over the next five frames. Jordan Vass collected the only hit during that time, but was erased attempting to steal on a strong peg by catcher Lincoln Ransom.

Whiteville scored twice in the first. Jake Harwood doubled and advanced to third on a wild pitch. Mackenzie Gore walked. Gore stole second. The throw on Gore’s steal attempt was misplayed allowing Harwood to score and Gore to advance to third. Gore scored on Cameron Cartrette’s sac fly..

Whiteville added a run in the third. Harwood was nicked by a pitch. Gore singled. Ransom’s single to left plated Harwood. The Wolfpack added on in the fifth. Harwood walked. Gore drove a fast ball to deep center field. Laney’s center fielder got a glove on the ball just as he collided with the fence, dislodging the ball for a two-run homer. Ransom doubled for his third hit of the game. Lawson’s double drove in Ransom for a 6-0 Whiteville lead.

The Pack sixth saw Brooks Baldwin and Harwood single. Gore walked to load the bases. Cartrette provided his second RBI sac fly before Lawson’s second double of the contest drove in two more runs and increased the advantage to 9-0.

Dylan Lawson struck out seven, walked two and hit one batter while allowing just two hits. Jake Harwood pitched the seventh inning, giving up one hit and striking out two.

Lincoln Ransom collected three hits in four at-bats. Mackenzie Gore homered, singled, walked twice and scored thrice. Lawson’s two doubles drove in three runs. Harwood had two hits, two walks and scored four times. Will Hinson also collected two hits for Whiteville.

Whiteville will host West Columbus Tuesday as Three Rivers action gets underway.