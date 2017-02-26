Wolfpack boys advance, Gator girls fall

The Whiteville Wolfpack boys received 21 points from Bradley Pridgen and Tyrell Kirks’ eleventh triple-double of the season to easily defeat James Kenan 73-46 in boys 1A East third round play. Kirk scored 19 points, pulled down 10 rebounds and added 11 assists. Whiteville will face top-seeded Kestrel Heights on Tuesday in Fayetteville.

Pamlico jumped out to a 30-11 first quarter lead over the East Columbus girls and continued to pull away for an 85-42 victory. Pamlico achieved the win without connecting on a three-point field goal (only attempting five). They benefitted from a pressure defense that created 18 steals and numerous turnovers to earn 73 field goal attempts. Pamlico was also 23 of 32 from the free throw line.

Dan Biser will have more information on both games in Monday’s print edition.